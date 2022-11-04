0.1.6 | Patch Notes - New Trials and Localisation Added plus Bug Fixes!

The devs have been busy with this latest update that continues to improve performance throughout the game. This update will be going live today, the team have continued to listen to your feedback and implement updates ready for our next update
New!
- Added Localization: French, Italian, German, Spanish, Russian, Chinese Simplified, Japanese, Korean, Turkish, Portuguese-Brazilian
- Added Trial Objectives
- Added Soft Recoil Falloff & Adjusted Recoil on Weapons
Bug Fixes & Optimisations
- Adjusted Elite & Boss enemies health, their health increases at the same percentage as Normal enemies
- Fixed an overflow in Damage Done score and increased the number range it can show
- Fixed text wrapping incorrectly on certain UI elements that represent Button Tutorials
- Fixed waves progressing if players just waited in Ghost mode
- Improved issue caused by Usernames having symbols that aren't included in the font that displays them
- Fixed an internal issue caused by objective inheriting data from another objective
