0.1.6 | Patch Notes - New Trials and Localisation Added plus Bug Fixes!

The devs have been busy with this latest update that continues to improve performance throughout the game. This update will be going live today, the team have continued to listen to your feedback and implement updates ready for our next update

New!

Added Localization: French, Italian, German, Spanish, Russian, Chinese Simplified, Japanese, Korean, Turkish, Portuguese-Brazilian

Added Trial Objectives

Added Soft Recoil Falloff & Adjusted Recoil on Weapons

Bug Fixes & Optimisations

Adjusted Elite & Boss enemies health, their health increases at the same percentage as Normal enemies

Fixed an overflow in Damage Done score and increased the number range it can show

Fixed text wrapping incorrectly on certain UI elements that represent Button Tutorials

Fixed waves progressing if players just waited in Ghost mode

Improved issue caused by Usernames having symbols that aren't included in the font that displays them

Fixed an internal issue caused by objective inheriting data from another objective

