Hybrid enemies and how to fight them!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

An enemy with a dual-coloured health bar?! What do you do? 🟣🟠

Hybrid enemies perform both Mental & Physical attacks. Deplete their health bar by switching attack styles - but be careful! Focusing too much on one style will trigger its berserk state!

Skills and attacks vary according to your current Nature. Match the colour of your opponent with your attacks to maximise damage and deliver critical hits. Just like Avril, enemies have different Natures. Use Nature Switch dynamically to shape your own combat style.

Hybrid enemies perform attacks of both natures and can be defeated by depleting their Physical and Mental health bar performing attacks of the same type. When they are left with only one kind of health bar, they enter a berszerk state, where they will only use skills from the left over nature with increased damage and effects.

Also the bossfights are based on an hybrid system. Keep an eye on their current health bar and choose wisely the correct Nature to inflict damage. Deplete their remaining health with correct nature!

Have you started playing and mastering combat system?

Also, your opinion is what matters the most, and we’d love to know what you think about the game, so don’t forget to leave a review - it really means the world to us!