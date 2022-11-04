Update 13: Base Building

Hello everyone! Features added today are supposed to be part of our V1.0 launch. As it has been postponed to January, we decided to release parts of it today and another part of it on December. We've started a tiny portion of gameplay balance tweaks here but more of it will be added on the December update and the V1.0 launch.

Base Building

We made various tweaks to base building:

Players can now mouse-drag to corrupt multiple tiles at once

There is now a limit to the number of corrupted tiles a player can use. This increases every Portal Upgrade.

Spreading Corrupted Tiles and Demonic Decorations cost Spirit Energy. Spirit Energy gains and Portal Upgrade costs have been adjusted in consideration to this.

You can use a Demolish tool to delete Corrupted Tiles, Decorations and Structures.

Added new icons and reworked Base Building UI.



Localization

The game has finally been mostly localized for the following languages:

Simplified Chinese

German

French

Turkish

Japanese

Latin American Spanish

Polish

There's still a small fraction of new texts that haven't been localized. This is still a work in progress so please let us know if there are any issues that our localizers need to address.

New Icons

Added a bunch of new icons to the game. Many UI have also been updated to include new icons. There's still more UI work to be done on the next update.

We're not satisfied yet with the changes made for Raid and Snatch UI so expect further improvements on that as well.



New Portraits

Elven, Human and Monster portraits have been updated. It should now be easier to identify different Villagers due to the more varied portraits available.



Hotkeys

Players can now adjust hotkey bindings.



Tweaks

Psychopaths are now more likely to walk to the closest edge of the Village to bury a corpse rather than pass through more parts of the Village. This will make it less likely for them to get caught.

Reduced Landmine explosion range to 3x3.

Added randomized structure name prefixes to make it easier to differentiate structures of the same type.

When hovering over a character portrait, a directional arrow will be displayed to help the player quickly find that character's location in the map.

Docile non-pet animals will now refrain from entering village structures.

Villagers sleeping on the floor will now also get Wet when player uses Splash Water.

Added the current number of active defenders and max number of defenders on Portal Info.

A deposed Faction Leader will now develop a Grudge on the person that overthrew them.

The type of monster that will spawn from a Monster Spawner placed outside will now depend on the tile's biome.

Monster Spawner upgrades now alternately increase maximum number of Spawners as well as max monster count per Spawner.

Preaching to a Berserked Villager will now always fail.

Ratmen Faction will no longer build Ward Lights even if they relocate to a Village.

Villagers will cleanse some of your Corrupted Tiles if you spread too close to their Village.

Portal Upgrade costs have been reduced but Villagers will no longer produce a Chaos Orb when they become Starving, Exhausted or Sulking.

Drain Spirit now takes 25% of Villager Max HP and 50% of Monster's Max HP per tick.

A Villager will produce 1 Chaos Orb when they get Malnourished.

Significantly increased the cooldown of all Afflictions. This is intended to make you more thoughtful of the Villagers you afflict and to also reduce the Chaos Orbs generated through Afflictions. More tweaks will be introduced for game balance on the next update.

Dead Cultist will now be removed from the player's Cultist list once its corpse has decayed.

Added a log when a Villager visits another town.

Added a new Meddler Scheme to Assassinate a target.

Bug Fixes