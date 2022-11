This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello virtual motorsport fans, and welcome to another new content announcement for rFactor 2!

Today, we are delighted to welcome the incredible Thruxton track to the simulation, another track that is making a laserscanned debut in sim racing.

For the full rundown of all you need to know, head over to the Studio 397 website here: https://www.studio-397.com/2022/11/announcing-thruxton-motorsports-centre/