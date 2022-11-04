Legend Bowl - Patch (November 4, 2022)

📢 Happy Friday Legend Bowlers!

We've got a nice update that includes improvements to the running game, weather affects to fumbles, AI enhancements, and more!

Blockers now follow entire route before looking freely for defenders to block. Previously they would follow the path all the way until the last line segment.

Weather now affects fumble rate and AI offensive play calling to be more conservative.

Fixed issue where AI was not choosing to go for two point conversion when winning.

AI teams no longer go for it on 4th down if winning and on their side of field during 4th quarter.

AI now runs clock down to final seconds when kicking field goal at the end of half or game.

Calling a timeout while AI is going for onside conversion caused AI to punt on the next play. Disabled timeout calling to prevent this issue from occurring.

Field goal and extra point kicks no longer allow for catches which cause line of scrimmage to be be incorrect during kickoff.

Updated Field Goal collision zones to be more accurate when deciding if a field goal is good or not.

Big injury chance received a slight bump up.

Injury chance slightly decreased.

New QB & Kick Assist settings under Difficulty menu that limits the passing/kicking bar to 75% power with no penalty to accuracy upon recoil for those wanting easier controls.

Team overall rankings formula adjusted to give a small boost to offensive ranking as defense seemed to be weighted higher.

Fixed power rankings overall formula issue where it was adding points allowed, when it should have been subtracting from your total overall score.

Fixed issue where custom modded conference logos were not showing during breast cancer awareness weeks.

Fixed nutrition station text showing strength boost vs agility boost.

Minor fix to field goal holder displaying incorrect vintage pro ball.

Fixed an uncommon issue with routes where players would run backwards or in an odd direction.

Cleaned up defend pass animations.

Adjusted play text in play calling UI to be more centered.

Fixed crash when offsides call would occur before end of quarter that would freeze the game.

Updated patch notes link.

If you experience any bugs or issues please report them here or more preferably in our Discord where you can chat with the community, report bugs, or give feedback on the game.

As always, if you've enjoyed the game so far and like what you're seeing out of the game it would be great if you can leave a review on Steam!

Twitter

Discord

YouTube

Patch Version 1.0.3.6