Horse Tales: Emerald Valley Ranch update for 4 November 2022

🔧 Horse Tales patch now available

Hello Riders,

Many thanks for your support and feedback!

A patch for Horse Tales - Emerald Valley Ranch is now available! Here is what it brings:

  • Fixed a critical bug in Mission “Lost in Sight” where players could not talk to Gabriel to complete the mission
  • Fixed a critical bug in Mission “Meet Lilli” where the mission wouldn’t continue after beating Lilli’s initial high score
  • Fixed a crash that occurred in the stable menu when switching quickly through sorting tabs
  • Fixed the camera for horse customizations
  • Fixed a bug where a black screen would appear after breeding or after swapping horses
  • Fixed a bug where the avatar’s clothes would occasionally disappear during minigames
  • Fixed a bug where the Lap information wouldn’t update properly during the Sneaky Ways race
  • Fixed a bug where the user couldn’t control the sensitivity settings using a controller
  • Fixed a visual issue (floating dishes because of a missing table in Saint-Elige Village)
  • Fixed a collider issue near the gate to Azurine Valley so the user cannot glitch through the wall anymore
  • Fixed a collider issue where it was possible for the player to get trapped after jumping over a fence near Shipwreck Shore
  • Fixed a bug where Dirty and Crusty conditions would not be properly displayed on the horses (dirt texture shown inconsistently)
  • Fixed that dialogues no longer remain on screen when teleporting back to Estate
  • Fixed the Greenwood Hills gate interaction so the gate can be properly unlocked once the player has the key
  • Fixed an issue where some tutorial messages would show up too early after the player pets the starter horse

