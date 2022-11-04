🔧 Horse Tales patch now available

Share · View all patches · Build 9871527 · Last edited 4 November 2022 – 18:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Hello Riders,

Many thanks for your support and feedback!

A patch for Horse Tales - Emerald Valley Ranch is now available! Here is what it brings:

Fixed a critical bug in Mission “Lost in Sight” where players could not talk to Gabriel to complete the mission

Fixed a critical bug in Mission “Meet Lilli” where the mission wouldn’t continue after beating Lilli’s initial high score

Fixed a crash that occurred in the stable menu when switching quickly through sorting tabs

Fixed the camera for horse customizations

Fixed a bug where a black screen would appear after breeding or after swapping horses

Fixed a bug where the avatar’s clothes would occasionally disappear during minigames

Fixed a bug where the Lap information wouldn’t update properly during the Sneaky Ways race

Fixed a bug where the user couldn’t control the sensitivity settings using a controller

Fixed a visual issue (floating dishes because of a missing table in Saint-Elige Village)

Fixed a collider issue near the gate to Azurine Valley so the user cannot glitch through the wall anymore

Fixed a collider issue where it was possible for the player to get trapped after jumping over a fence near Shipwreck Shore

Fixed a bug where Dirty and Crusty conditions would not be properly displayed on the horses (dirt texture shown inconsistently)

Fixed that dialogues no longer remain on screen when teleporting back to Estate

Fixed the Greenwood Hills gate interaction so the gate can be properly unlocked once the player has the key

Fixed an issue where some tutorial messages would show up too early after the player pets the starter horse

Don’t hesitate to send us your feedbacks at [support@microids.com](support@microids.com) 📧

📬 Stay connected!

Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - TikTok