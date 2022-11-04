November patch of pumpkins

Share · View all patches · Build 9871430 · Last edited 4 November 2022 – 15:52:13 UTC by Wendy

Long time no bugfix! A collection of smaller issues has accumulated over time. This is a patch addressing most of the currently known issues:

Crash: Mass Reactors used in combination with Energy-Driven Industry and some planet types could cause a "product list sync discarded exported product" crash. This should no longer happen.

Campaign: A combination of using undo, saving and restoring at the exact worst time, and Jupiter being in retrograde would prevent the completion event from popping up for the Forebear Archive and Forebear Megastructure. The events should now show up consistently, and if you have a broken save where they failed to fire, reloading should fix it.

Upgrade: Planets would fail to upgrade to successful if they only had one native export, but they had an unexportable resource such as science or happiness added through a tech or project. Only exportable resources should now count for the upgrade requirements.

Terraforming: Changing planet types would sometimes change their radius, making slipways at the very limit of their range no longer reach. Terraforming a planet will no longer cause that, and all planet types are considered the same radius for the purpose of calculating slipways.

UI: The "fold details" button on the scenario end screen used to show up even if there are no details to fold (like on the bankruptcy screen, for example).

This patch brings the version numbers up to "v1.3 (b1100)" on Windows and "v1.3 (b1101)" on Mac.