Update! [0.03] Reworked controls, bank & mission fixes!

Now you can finaly set the controls up anyway you want!

If a control doesnt work try "Reset to default" as this should clear any conflict to older bindings

Controls are totaly reworked

Mode1/2 are now gone

Tutorial mission fixed

Missions now closer to base

Added P-brake control

Ore prices rebalanced

Fuel price reduced

Bank now saves your money

Other small issues fixed

This is a alot that changed in this update so there might be issues.

Now the focus is to fix the fatal crashes and get some dirt bugs worked out!

Best regards

Christian