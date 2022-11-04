 Skip to content

Out of Ore update for 4 November 2022

Update! [0.03] Reworked controls, bank & mission fixes!

4 November 2022

Now you can finaly set the controls up anyway you want!

If a control doesnt work try "Reset to default" as this should clear any conflict to older bindings

  • Controls are totaly reworked
  • Mode1/2 are now gone
  • Tutorial mission fixed
  • Missions now closer to base
  • Added P-brake control
  • Ore prices rebalanced
  • Fuel price reduced
  • Bank now saves your money
  • Other small issues fixed

This is a alot that changed in this update so there might be issues.

Now the focus is to fix the fatal crashes and get some dirt bugs worked out!

Best regards
Christian

