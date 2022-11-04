Update! [0.03] Reworked controls, bank & mission fixes!
Now you can finaly set the controls up anyway you want!
If a control doesnt work try "Reset to default" as this should clear any conflict to older bindings
- Controls are totaly reworked
- Mode1/2 are now gone
- Tutorial mission fixed
- Missions now closer to base
- Added P-brake control
- Ore prices rebalanced
- Fuel price reduced
- Bank now saves your money
- Other small issues fixed
This is a alot that changed in this update so there might be issues.
Now the focus is to fix the fatal crashes and get some dirt bugs worked out!
Best regards
Christian
Changed files in this update