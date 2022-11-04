Update - Patch 0.3.9

Hello everyone!

It has been a while since our last update. A lot has happened since June, but I don't want to bore you with the details.

We showcased Code.Breaker() at multiple Anime Conventions, and were hard at work, both on Code.Breaker() and on keeping our company above water.

Being an Indie-Dev is hard sometimes.

Anyways, the patch.

While we couldn't work on the game full-time for the past few months with everything going on, we did manage to bring you some neat features today.

New and improved UI

Glossary Feature, explaining Lore and In-Universe Terms.

New words added to the glossary are underlined. By clicking on them, the glossary will open up and show you the entry for this term.

Encounters!

You can now have run-ins with several characters in the coffee kitchen. There is even a secret encounter you can find.

Improved Hacking Tutorial

Added Message Sounds

Each Character has their own message sound to make it easier to distinguish who's talking

Some Bugfixes

Fixed spelling Mistakes

Improved Dialogue

We are still working on the game. Next update we'll be bringing you Act 3 and with it, the finale to the game's story. There is a lot of stuff that will go into it and I think you'll love it.

Some other future features we are working on:

More Hangout Sessions with other characters

More Environment details to investigate

Chapter Select

Adaptive Difficulty

Steam Achievements

Some of these may be rolled into the Act 3 Update, some might come later, but all are slated for the Full Release of Code.Breaker().

More updates to come, so stay tuned.

We hope you enjoy your time in Seattle, love the world, and the characters inhabiting this world.

Thank you for supporting the development of Code.Breaker().