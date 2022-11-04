 Skip to content

Dragon Evo update for 4 November 2022

Dragon Evo - the card game 1.0 out NOW!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings everyone!

We're excited to announce the Dragon Evo - the card game is out NOW on Steam, exiting a long early access feedback period.

We want to thank everyone who joined us during early access to create our dream card game in the Dragon Evo universe, and we're excited to bring onboard new players! Since the last early access release, we've worked hard on finishing up story content, missions and progress, finalising card details and mechanics, and setting up the servers for new players.

This is another step in an already exciting journey. We couldn't have done it without you. We'll gather feedback from the release to work on our first patches, so keep the feedback coming!

