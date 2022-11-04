Safety Mole Plushie is OUT NOW! Get it before it's gone forever!

Share · View all patches · Build 9871202 · Last edited 4 November 2022 – 15:06:04 UTC by Wendy

It's finally here!!! Buy it before it's gone forever!*

Limited Edition Safety Mole Plushie - Store Page

Limited Edition Safety Mole Plushie - Original Announcement

*The plushie is available NOW for 21 days only. After November 25th, it will be discontinued forever.

*Lisk's dog not included in purchase.

Message from the team

Behind the scenes

A lot of iteration went into getting the details just right, because Safety Mole deserves it.



(There's actually much more...it just wouldn't fit into a gif!)

Thank you again for playing and supporting Legion TD 2. We hope you'll enjoy the plushie and the in-game goodies that come with it!

-The AutoAttack Games Team