Legion TD 2 update for 4 November 2022

Safety Mole Plushie is OUT NOW! Get it before it's gone forever!

Share · View all patches · Build 9871202 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It's finally here!!! Buy it before it's gone forever!*

Limited Edition Safety Mole Plushie - Store Page
Limited Edition Safety Mole Plushie - Original Announcement

*The plushie is available NOW for 21 days only. After November 25th, it will be discontinued forever.
*Lisk's dog not included in purchase.

Message from the team

Behind the scenes

A lot of iteration went into getting the details just right, because Safety Mole deserves it.


(There's actually much more...it just wouldn't fit into a gif!)

Thank you again for playing and supporting Legion TD 2. We hope you'll enjoy the plushie and the in-game goodies that come with it!

-The AutoAttack Games Team

Changed depots in public_test_realm branch

View more data in app history for build 9871202
Legion TD 2 Alpha Win64 Depot 469606
Legion TD 2 Alpha OSX_Both Depot 469608
