Patch 0.1.1

Hello fellow Galactic Sweepers!

We've got a 2nd-day update for you with the following adjustments:

Content:

New bounty hunters ship animation.

Changed font and adjusted some texts.

New boss enemy graphics on the last planet.

Crisper mobs graphics.



Balance:

Buffed land mines.

Adjusted some unlocks requirements for upgrades.

Adjusted volume of Grenades SFX.

Fixes:

Adjusted planet objective overlapping with options on pause menu.

Fixed Grenades Explosion SFX not reacting to SFX volume change.

Fixed wrong player number when the first player left from the multiplayer lobby.

Fixed problem that prevents multiplayer games to be restarted.

Fixed problem that prevents players who killed every enemy fast enough to progress.

Fixed graphical glitch caused by killed mobs.

Fixed problem that caused game to start multiple times.

Fixed some typos.

