Patch 0.1.1

Hello fellow Galactic Sweepers!
We've got a 2nd-day update for you with the following adjustments:
Content:
- New bounty hunters ship animation.
- Changed font and adjusted some texts.
- New boss enemy graphics on the last planet.
- Crisper mobs graphics.
Balance:
- Buffed land mines.
- Adjusted some unlocks requirements for upgrades.
- Adjusted volume of Grenades SFX.
Fixes:
- Adjusted planet objective overlapping with options on pause menu.
- Fixed Grenades Explosion SFX not reacting to SFX volume change.
- Fixed wrong player number when the first player left from the multiplayer lobby.
- Fixed problem that prevents multiplayer games to be restarted.
- Fixed problem that prevents players who killed every enemy fast enough to progress.
- Fixed graphical glitch caused by killed mobs.
- Fixed problem that caused game to start multiple times.
- Fixed some typos.
