Sector Sweep update for 4 November 2022

Patch 0.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9871131 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellow Galactic Sweepers!

We've got a 2nd-day update for you with the following adjustments:

Content:
  • New bounty hunters ship animation.
  • Changed font and adjusted some texts.
  • New boss enemy graphics on the last planet.
  • Crisper mobs graphics.
Balance:
  • Buffed land mines.
  • Adjusted some unlocks requirements for upgrades.
  • Adjusted volume of Grenades SFX.
Fixes:
  • Adjusted planet objective overlapping with options on pause menu.
  • Fixed Grenades Explosion SFX not reacting to SFX volume change.
  • Fixed wrong player number when the first player left from the multiplayer lobby.
  • Fixed problem that prevents multiplayer games to be restarted.
  • Fixed problem that prevents players who killed every enemy fast enough to progress.
  • Fixed graphical glitch caused by killed mobs.
  • Fixed problem that caused game to start multiple times.
  • Fixed some typos.

JOIN THE GANG!

Join our space crew and be the first to know everything about Sector Sweep!

➡️ Discord
➡️ Facebook
➡️ Twitter
➡️ Reddit

Good luck, Soldiers!

