Hi Chefs!👨‍🍳

Hotfix is now available! 🔥

We have checked all the threads from the community and fixed the recently appearing bugs in the game. We hope that now everything will work as expected and you will have fun!

⚙️ Fixed:

Fixed the oven - there was a problem with the slots so after two pizzas it was impossible to use the oven, it blocked putting the pizza back after the previous one had been removed.

- there was a problem with the slots so after two pizzas it was impossible to use the oven, it blocked putting the pizza back after the previous one had been removed. Display of ingredients on pizzas - Ingredients now do not disappear when put into the oven.

- Ingredients now do not disappear when put into the oven. Dispensers in Cakes & Cookies now work properly.

Thank you very much for your support and feedback 🔥

Happy Cooking!👨‍🍳