Crimson Dawn update for 4 November 2022

Controller Support, Cloud Saves, Combat Effects Transparency

Crimson Dawn update for 4 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

  1. Crimson Dawn now has Controller Support: Xbox 360/One, PS4 DualShock/PS5 DualSense, Steam Controller and more.
  2. Combat effects transparency slider make it easier to see the environment during fights with a large number of enemies, you can find it in options menu.
  3. Steam Cloud Saves added to the game. make sure you check on "Keep games save in the Steam Cloud for Crimson Dawn" in your Steam Library properties.

This update is part of our Content Roadmap 2022, please, check it to find more information on the next updates releases.
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1919720/view/3367030202034272137

You can discuss your experience with the game and report bugs on our Discord server: https://discord.gg/N4Arfz7UqH
We will keep reading your feedback and do our best to provide you with hotfixes and new content as soon as possible.

I hope you will continue to enjoy and support Crimson Dawn. Thank you!
Sincerely,
Purple Lake Team

Depot 1919721
