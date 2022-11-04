 Skip to content

How to Say Goodbye update for 4 November 2022

Fixed a bug that caused the game to lock up when unlocking Achievements

Build 9870841

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all, thank you for playing the game!

You may have encountered a bug where the game would lock up after picking up the mirror in Chapter 1, this was due to the trigger that unlocks the Achievement related to this event not working properly. This bug should now be caught correctly, and trigger the Achievement as intended.
If for some reason the trigger still can't unlock the achievement, the game should at least let you continue playing now.

This bug probably also caused the end of Chapter 13 to lock up for some players, preventing you from progressing. Normally that shouldn't happen any more either!

Thank you for your patience and have a good upcoming weekend ♥

Florian & Baptiste

