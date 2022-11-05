 Skip to content

Wigmund update for 5 November 2022

Wigmund - Patch 1.2.0 Weather Events

Patch 1.2.0 · Build 9870740

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We announce the release of our weather system for Wigmund! It will add dynamic rain events with some occasional lightning strikes setting trees on fire randomly.

We've also improved and fixed the following:

  • Weather events
  • Workbenches now open the profession panel (alternative to using the 'P' key)
  • Fixed a minor bug in the Bloodwyrt Dragon main questline
  • Various minor issues

If you have suggestions or improvements you'd like to see in-game feel free to contact us anytime via our contact email or community hub.

