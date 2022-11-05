Wigmund - Patch 1.2.0 Weather Events

Share · View all patches · Build 9870740 · Last edited 5 November 2022 – 08:19:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

We announce the release of our weather system for Wigmund! It will add dynamic rain events with some occasional lightning strikes setting trees on fire randomly.

We've also improved and fixed the following:

Weather events

Workbenches now open the profession panel (alternative to using the 'P' key)

Fixed a minor bug in the Bloodwyrt Dragon main questline

Various minor issues

If you have suggestions or improvements you'd like to see in-game feel free to contact us anytime via our contact email or community hub.