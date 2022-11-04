Update 1.1 Released

Hello Community,
After a short delay, update 1.1 is now available to the public. See all patch and update notes:
Patch/Update-Notes:
World
Prologue added
New railway signs at Neutral City (train station).
Picnic at the Woodlands at a certain time.
Kingdom
Each building in your kingdom now has a description of its purpose
Each building now has a blueprint button that adds an additional overlay with the required resources for that building
Quests
New banners for side quests
Under the compass you can now see the name of the next quest location
Completed quests will now give you a ruby for the wizard character
Characters
New design and idle animation for Timmy (Adventure Guild)
New dialogue lines for the Timmy
New design and idle animation for the construction worker (bridge)
New design and idle animation for Marcus (Energy Centre)
New design and idle animation for Tommy (restaurant)
Bugs/Fixes
Missing shadows on some objects and terrain - added/fixed
Tommy could not be interacted with - fixed
Wrong collisions and/or missing collisions - added/fixed
