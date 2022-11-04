 Skip to content

Slimesventure: Your Destination update for 4 November 2022

Update 1.1 Released

Build 9870715

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Community,

After a short delay, update 1.1 is now available to the public. See all patch and update notes:

Patch/Update-Notes:

World

Prologue added
New railway signs at Neutral City (train station).
Picnic at the Woodlands at a certain time.

Kingdom

Each building in your kingdom now has a description of its purpose
Each building now has a blueprint button that adds an additional overlay with the required resources for that building

Quests

New banners for side quests
Under the compass you can now see the name of the next quest location
Completed quests will now give you a ruby for the wizard character

Characters

New design and idle animation for Timmy (Adventure Guild)
New dialogue lines for the Timmy
New design and idle animation for the construction worker (bridge)
New design and idle animation for Marcus (Energy Centre)
New design and idle animation for Tommy (restaurant)

Bugs/Fixes

Missing shadows on some objects and terrain - added/fixed
Tommy could not be interacted with - fixed
Wrong collisions and/or missing collisions - added/fixed

