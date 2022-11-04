Shadows of Doubt: November Closed Beta - Sign up now!

The Shadows of Doubt Closed Beta is almost here!

Hey all, we have some very exciting news to announce today, Shadows of Doubt Closed Beta sign ups will be open from today through to the 10th of November. You can sign up by visiting this page!

Participants will be selected on a first come first serve basis and are limited but hopefully most of you will get in. If you are selected, you will receive an email with a Steam key to the playtest app of Shadows of Doubt on November 10th..

IMPORTANT:

The Closed Beta will run from 10 November 2022 10:00 GMT to 14 November 2022 10:00GMT. You should be able to redeem your key and play the closed beta from as soon as you have the received the key on the 10th.

While playtesting, participants will have the opportunity to provide as much feedback as they’d like about the game. We will have a feedback form clearly within the game but it is also Here

If you don’t get selected to participate in the Closed Beta, don’t worry! There will definitely be another chance to play it in the future before we launch next year!

During the closed beta we will set up a spoiler warning channel where you will be asked to keep conversations about the closed beta restricted to that channel to avoid giving away too much to the rest of the Discord

