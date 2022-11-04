0.17.4 (November) 4 hotfix
we are currently experiencing a few unexpected problems due to architectural changes in order to increase performance.
all bug or crash reports will be adressed asap, thanks for your help!
Fixes:
- render opt surface stack crash
- reported rare scr_attack() crash
- missing 'reset map' text in editor
- 4 other crashes fixed that were reported by users
- AI can no longer use traps on behalf of ally positions
- AI can now place traps on allies just like regular players
- AI no longer places traps on mountains or water
Changes:
- Replaces x86 execute extensions with x64 compatible
- added logging to some issues. please make sure to send bug reports!
- adjusted wanderer click-box
Changed files in this update