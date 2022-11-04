0.17.4 (November) 4 hotfix

we are currently experiencing a few unexpected problems due to architectural changes in order to increase performance.

all bug or crash reports will be adressed asap, thanks for your help!

Fixes:

render opt surface stack crash

reported rare scr_attack() crash

missing 'reset map' text in editor

4 other crashes fixed that were reported by users

AI can no longer use traps on behalf of ally positions

AI can now place traps on allies just like regular players

AI no longer places traps on mountains or water

Changes: