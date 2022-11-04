 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rising Lords update for 4 November 2022

0.17.4 (November) 4 hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9870328 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.17.4 (November) 4 hotfix

we are currently experiencing a few unexpected problems due to architectural changes in order to increase performance.
all bug or crash reports will be adressed asap, thanks for your help!

Fixes:

  • render opt surface stack crash
  • reported rare scr_attack() crash
  • missing 'reset map' text in editor
  • 4 other crashes fixed that were reported by users
  • AI can no longer use traps on behalf of ally positions
  • AI can now place traps on allies just like regular players
  • AI no longer places traps on mountains or water

Changes:

  • Replaces x86 execute extensions with x64 compatible
  • added logging to some issues. please make sure to send bug reports!
  • adjusted wanderer click-box

Changed files in this update

Rising Lords Content Depot 835651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link