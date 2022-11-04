EA Update v0.2.0.21 Released

First go at a method of collecting scrap using our existing droids. As part of hauling job type droids will go and grab scrap (within battery range) and take to an empty salvage depot.

Droids haul job now includes scrap (after ore).

Improvement: Scrap being hauled (or tractor beamed), now pass over your station. Think this helps a lot and makes more sense. Also for meteroids being tractor beamed,.

Improvement: Lasers no longer target scrap that isn't moving. Makes more sense if not a threat and can now be collected. Droids only collect non moving scrap.

Next up is getting the droids to dismantle derelicts to create scrap (and bring back).

Nick