Deep Space Outpost update for 4 November 2022

EA Update v0.2.0.21 Released

Build 9870195

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First go at a method of collecting scrap using our existing droids. As part of hauling job type droids will go and grab scrap (within battery range) and take to an empty salvage depot.

  • Droids haul job now includes scrap (after ore).
  • Improvement: Scrap being hauled (or tractor beamed), now pass over your station. Think this helps a lot and makes more sense. Also for meteroids being tractor beamed,.
  • Improvement: Lasers no longer target scrap that isn't moving. Makes more sense if not a threat and can now be collected. Droids only collect non moving scrap.

Next up is getting the droids to dismantle derelicts to create scrap (and bring back).

Nick

