 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gelatine update for 4 November 2022

New abilities & UI improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9870166 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The development is going a bit slower than I'd hoped due to very lengthy power outages caused by the destroyed power infrastructure :(

The next few weekly patches will probably be relatively minor until the situation improves.

New movement ability: Tornado smash

  • Press S while in mid-air to quickly plummet to the ground
  • This, along with the double jump talent, allows finer control over your vertical movement
  • Landing on an enemy will deal damage to them and cause your character to bounce off the target

Note: Since the "S" key is now used for this new ability, it can no longer be used to dash; use Shift instead.

Slime spear upgrade: Frozen orb

  • Launches a slow-moving orb that doesn't do anything, but can be hit with a slime spear
  • Hitting the orb with a slime spear will cause it to shatter into ice shards that automatically target nearby enemies

UI improvements

  • Action bars are now vertically stacked on top of each other, and (subjectively) look better and are easier to see
  • Inventory slots are now colored based on the rarity of the item in that slot, clearly showing which items in your inventory are more interesting and valuable
  • A confirmation dialog will now appear before starting a village-upgrading invasion, to prevent doing so accidentally

Engine

  • Very slightly optimized dynamic world loading, which leads to a small performance boost, especially on lower end PCs

Slime whip changes

  • Added a more satisfying effect of hitting an enemy with the whip, so that it no longer feels like a wet noodle

Questing

  • Removed the "Kill 25 enemies" quest as it's kinda boring and serves no purpose

Changed files in this update

Depot 1848351
  • Loading history…
Depot 1848352
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link