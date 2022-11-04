New abilities & UI improvements

The development is going a bit slower than I'd hoped due to very lengthy power outages caused by the destroyed power infrastructure :(

The next few weekly patches will probably be relatively minor until the situation improves.

New movement ability: Tornado smash

Press S while in mid-air to quickly plummet to the ground

This, along with the double jump talent, allows finer control over your vertical movement

Landing on an enemy will deal damage to them and cause your character to bounce off the target

Note: Since the "S" key is now used for this new ability, it can no longer be used to dash; use Shift instead.

Slime spear upgrade: Frozen orb

Launches a slow-moving orb that doesn't do anything, but can be hit with a slime spear

Hitting the orb with a slime spear will cause it to shatter into ice shards that automatically target nearby enemies

UI improvements

Action bars are now vertically stacked on top of each other, and (subjectively) look better and are easier to see

Inventory slots are now colored based on the rarity of the item in that slot, clearly showing which items in your inventory are more interesting and valuable

A confirmation dialog will now appear before starting a village-upgrading invasion, to prevent doing so accidentally

Engine

Very slightly optimized dynamic world loading, which leads to a small performance boost, especially on lower end PCs

Slime whip changes

Added a more satisfying effect of hitting an enemy with the whip, so that it no longer feels like a wet noodle

Questing