New abilities & UI improvements

The development is going a bit slower than I'd hoped due to very lengthy power outages caused by the destroyed power infrastructure :(
The next few weekly patches will probably be relatively minor until the situation improves.
New movement ability: Tornado smash
- Press S while in mid-air to quickly plummet to the ground
- This, along with the double jump talent, allows finer control over your vertical movement
- Landing on an enemy will deal damage to them and cause your character to bounce off the target
Note: Since the "S" key is now used for this new ability, it can no longer be used to dash; use Shift instead.
Slime spear upgrade: Frozen orb
- Launches a slow-moving orb that doesn't do anything, but can be hit with a slime spear
- Hitting the orb with a slime spear will cause it to shatter into ice shards that automatically target nearby enemies
UI improvements
- Action bars are now vertically stacked on top of each other, and (subjectively) look better and are easier to see
- Inventory slots are now colored based on the rarity of the item in that slot, clearly showing which items in your inventory are more interesting and valuable
- A confirmation dialog will now appear before starting a village-upgrading invasion, to prevent doing so accidentally
Engine
- Very slightly optimized dynamic world loading, which leads to a small performance boost, especially on lower end PCs
Slime whip changes
- Added a more satisfying effect of hitting an enemy with the whip, so that it no longer feels like a wet noodle
Questing
- Removed the "Kill 25 enemies" quest as it's kinda boring and serves no purpose
