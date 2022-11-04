v0.2f1 Update

Hi everyone,

Some players would not notice if they were starving or dehydrated. Nutrition and hydration icon now turns red when value falls to zero. Also some items now require an anvil in range to be crafted.

ADDED - metal rod (crafting cost: 2 iron ingots)

ADDED - anvil (construction cost: 1 log, 2 iron ingots)

ADDED - metal fence (construction cost: 2 logs, 2 iron rods)

ADDED - iron rod holder (construction cost: 5 stick, holds 15 metal rods)

CHANGE - nutrition and hydration icon turns red when value falls to zero, also there is now an internal timer until the player dies if they starve or become dehydrated

CHANGE - iron axe, iron pickaxe, iron spear and repair hammer now require an anvil in range to craft

CHANGE - foundations now snap in blueprint mode, previously this was only possible when the foundation was finished

CHANGE - iron ore respawn time decrease from 60 to 45 minutes, iron ore drops increased from 2 to 3

CHANGE - decreased smelting time from 180 to 160 seconds

CHANGE - decreased max creature count by 1

Have a great day