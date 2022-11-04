More bug fixing...

Hello all,

We're pushing up an update that addresses some issues that were introduced in the last update.

Also, for those that are using a HOTAS that is not recognized by the game (meaning you can't select the helmet) we need you to first delete ALL of the config files located in

\AppData\LocalLow\Bit Planet Games, LLC\Ultrawings 2\Data\Config\Controller\User

Then relaunch the game and see if you can select the helmet.

If you can't please, please, PLEASE send us your Player.log located in the root Ultrawings 2 folder.

There are a BUNCH of HOTAS controllers out there and we don't have access to them all so it's imposible to test every single one of them.

Giving us a bad review because of selection issues won't make your problem go away so please help us out here. We WANT to help!