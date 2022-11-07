 Skip to content

Harmony's Odyssey update for 7 November 2022

Patch 1.05

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone 👋

We're happy to share that Harmony's Odyssey just received its first regular patch, mainly related to performance ptimizations and some minor bug fixes. Check out full patch notes below:

  • Reduced the number of rendered small objects on the lowest quality level to improve performance on older, low-end computers
  • Improved lighting quality on some levels and cutscenes
  • Fixed the bug where a single item (dagger) was not clickable in Tea Party (Arcade Room)
  • 3D assets optimizations for better performance
  • Memory and gpu optimizations for better framerate overall
  • DIscord button added to the main menu

We added a [link to our Discord channel](discord.gg/e69WDgdbKW ) that is now available from the main menu screen to help players share their feedback - whether you encountered bugs or just want to share your experience (and chat with us!), we welcome everyone to join 👋

