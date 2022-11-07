Hi everyone 👋
We're happy to share that Harmony's Odyssey just received its first regular patch, mainly related to performance ptimizations and some minor bug fixes. Check out full patch notes below:
Patch 1.05
- Reduced the number of rendered small objects on the lowest quality level to improve performance on older, low-end computers
- Improved lighting quality on some levels and cutscenes
- Fixed the bug where a single item (dagger) was not clickable in Tea Party (Arcade Room)
- 3D assets optimizations for better performance
- Memory and gpu optimizations for better framerate overall
- DIscord button added to the main menu
We added a [link to our Discord channel](discord.gg/e69WDgdbKW ) that is now available from the main menu screen to help players share their feedback - whether you encountered bugs or just want to share your experience (and chat with us!), we welcome everyone to join 👋
Don't want to miss any news on Harmony's Odyssey and our future games? Follow us here:
👉 Harmony's Odyssey website: www.mythicowl.com
👉 Reddit https://www.reddit.com/r/MythicOwl/
👉 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MythicOwl/
👉 Twitter: https://twitter.com/MythicOwlGames
👉 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mythicowl
👉 TikTok: htttps://www.tiktok.com/mythicowl_games
Changed files in this update