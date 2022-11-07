Hi everyone 👋

We're happy to share that Harmony's Odyssey just received its first regular patch, mainly related to performance ptimizations and some minor bug fixes. Check out full patch notes below:

Patch 1.05

Reduced the number of rendered small objects on the lowest quality level to improve performance on older, low-end computers

Improved lighting quality on some levels and cutscenes

Fixed the bug where a single item (dagger) was not clickable in Tea Party (Arcade Room)

3D assets optimizations for better performance

Memory and gpu optimizations for better framerate overall

DIscord button added to the main menu

We added a [link to our Discord channel](discord.gg/e69WDgdbKW ) that is now available from the main menu screen to help players share their feedback - whether you encountered bugs or just want to share your experience (and chat with us!), we welcome everyone to join 👋

