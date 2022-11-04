 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paper Cut Mansion update for 4 November 2022

Floor 6 fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9869905 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some of you reported a problem with floor 6, a big thanks to markoh00 for sending us a video. We realized that the problem was not related to the GPU but to an error in the positioning of the boss on spawn.
We were not able to reproduce it on our PCs but we changed some of the code related to that functionality and we hope it will work correctly now.
Please continue being awesome in sharing with us any issue you find while playing so that we can fix all those pesky bugs lurking in there!
(GOG update coming soon too)

Changed files in this update

Paper Cut Mansion Content Depot 1004371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link