Floor 6 fix

Some of you reported a problem with floor 6, a big thanks to markoh00 for sending us a video. We realized that the problem was not related to the GPU but to an error in the positioning of the boss on spawn.

We were not able to reproduce it on our PCs but we changed some of the code related to that functionality and we hope it will work correctly now.

Please continue being awesome in sharing with us any issue you find while playing so that we can fix all those pesky bugs lurking in there!

(GOG update coming soon too)