Apocalypse | Update v0.7.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9869859 · Last edited 4 November 2022 – 12:13:07 UTC by Wendy

Welcome back ghost hunters, we've got some news for you.

The Halloween event has now ended! We hope everyone got their Halloween trophies in time.

Below are the patch notes which removes the Halloween event for this year.

Added a button in the journal to see the Unity privacy policy as well as a button to opt out of Analytics, opting out is permanent

Added Catalan language support for text and voice recognition

The bone will now spawn anywhere the ghost can walk to prevent it getting into unreachable locations

The Halloween event has now been removed and the trophy can no longer be completed

Player map icons now work in woodwind

When loading into a game, you will now be forced to the loading screen

Locker in Bleasdale will no longer always be blocked

If you fall out of the map in Camp Woodwind you will now always be teleported back into the map

The ghost writing book will no longer count as an electronic

Leaving training through the journal will no longer give you an error screen

The "Complete objectives in" text will now have a space between it and the map name

The “Cursed Possessions” journal title will no longer go on two lines in some languages

The animation of the alarm clock will now work correctly

The banshee will now set a new target after the target dies and when you draw a hanged man

Fuse box sounds no longer play twice when used

Fires should no longer fail when flickering

Post game tabs now highlight to show you which tab is currently open

Potential fix for save files corrupting when the game crashes

Banshees will no longer attempt to walk outside if their target is outside

Fixed an issue which caused the ghost to navigate too often outside of its favourite room as well as making the ghost orb spawn outside of the room

Fixed safe spots and areas you could get stuck across several maps

The haunted mirror will no longer turn on if your inventory is full and you attempt to grab it

VR players can now teleport onto the debris on Sunny Meadows with teleport locomotion

Fixed an issue where tall VR players would collide when an object near the main menu board

Fixed the floating talk button in VR

Grabbing the VR journal or VR walkie talkie with both hands at the same time will no longer make it very large

The VR UI pointer will no longer clip through the journal, when the shop tv is behind it

The VR walkie talkie will no longer stay on if you drop it while using it

Doors will no longer change size when grabbed by a VR player

VR Players will now drop all items when they die or disconnect

You can no longer grab VR players belt equipment

The ghost will no longer stop interacting if it tries to knock on a fallen down door

The washing machine animation now works more than once

The washing machine doors are now synced in multiplayer

If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord: https://discord.gg/phasmophobia

Thanks,

The Kinetic Games Team