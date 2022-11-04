Apocalypse | Update v0.7.2.0

Welcome back ghost hunters, we've got some news for you.
The Halloween event has now ended! We hope everyone got their Halloween trophies in time.
Below are the patch notes which removes the Halloween event for this year.
- Added a button in the journal to see the Unity privacy policy as well as a button to opt out of Analytics, opting out is permanent
- Added Catalan language support for text and voice recognition
- The bone will now spawn anywhere the ghost can walk to prevent it getting into unreachable locations
- The Halloween event has now been removed and the trophy can no longer be completed
- Player map icons now work in woodwind
- When loading into a game, you will now be forced to the loading screen
- Locker in Bleasdale will no longer always be blocked
- If you fall out of the map in Camp Woodwind you will now always be teleported back into the map
- The ghost writing book will no longer count as an electronic
- Leaving training through the journal will no longer give you an error screen
- The "Complete objectives in" text will now have a space between it and the map name
- The “Cursed Possessions” journal title will no longer go on two lines in some languages
- The animation of the alarm clock will now work correctly
- The banshee will now set a new target after the target dies and when you draw a hanged man
- Fuse box sounds no longer play twice when used
- Fires should no longer fail when flickering
- Post game tabs now highlight to show you which tab is currently open
- Potential fix for save files corrupting when the game crashes
- Banshees will no longer attempt to walk outside if their target is outside
- Fixed an issue which caused the ghost to navigate too often outside of its favourite room as well as making the ghost orb spawn outside of the room
- Fixed safe spots and areas you could get stuck across several maps
- The haunted mirror will no longer turn on if your inventory is full and you attempt to grab it
- VR players can now teleport onto the debris on Sunny Meadows with teleport locomotion
- Fixed an issue where tall VR players would collide when an object near the main menu board
- Fixed the floating talk button in VR
- Grabbing the VR journal or VR walkie talkie with both hands at the same time will no longer make it very large
- The VR UI pointer will no longer clip through the journal, when the shop tv is behind it
- The VR walkie talkie will no longer stay on if you drop it while using it
- Doors will no longer change size when grabbed by a VR player
- VR Players will now drop all items when they die or disconnect
- You can no longer grab VR players belt equipment
- The ghost will no longer stop interacting if it tries to knock on a fallen down door
- The washing machine animation now works more than once
- The washing machine doors are now synced in multiplayer
If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord: https://discord.gg/phasmophobia
