Update 0.27.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9869849 · Last edited 4 November 2022 – 11:59:15 UTC by Wendy

Weapons

The weapon system has been expanded to support burst firing.

It is now possible to sprint and tactical sprint while charging.

Charge attacks have been added to all semi-automatic weapons.

Releasing the button while charging will fire, but this has been changed so that the weapon will not fire.

Charging is now possible even when ammunition is low.

The reticle now looks circular when using weapons that diffuse bullets.

The color of the bullets and muzzle flash of weapons that use "cell" has been unified to purple.

While using "monocular" weapons, the remaining amount of stamina is now displayed for easier confirmation.

The "corrode grenade" was removed because it was useless when used in horde mode.

A new "freeze grenade" has been added. It can immobilize enemies within the blast radius for 5 seconds, and defeated enemies will drop a special "freeze gib" that restores armor in addition to strength. The player can also fly high with a blast that occurs only to the player.

The "hand cannon" is now a point-blast for normal fire and a spread charge, with a firing interval of 0.25 seconds.

The "slow ball" and "enegy shield" now zoom 1.1x when in use.

When using the "monocular," "slow ball," or "enegy shield," the remaining amount of "energy" is now also displayed near the center of the screen.

Items

The sound effects for acquiring armor and energy have been changed to make it easier to distinguish which resource is being acquired.

Enemies

Red enemy bullets have been changed to flame, and their damage type has been changed to "flame" which ignores armor.

Changed enemies weak to "rocket" to glow light yellow and enemies weak to "cell" to glow purple.

Maps

Added new tiles to E1M1-E1M4 to increase visual variation.

Other