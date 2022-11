Welcome our Vikings! Today we came with significant news for all of us.

The game is officially out of beta. For all the time, a sufficient number of flaws have been fixed, and we are finally ready to remove this die.

Along with this, the following has been fixed:

— A bug in which water was displayed dark;

— A bug in which the camera rotated incorrectly;

— Improved optimization and increase in the number of FPS.

Stay with us.

Sincerely, the Valand team.