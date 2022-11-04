A Spooky BUGparty has been updated

A Spooky Tea BUG!party has been updated to a new build fixing many minor, medium and big issues in the game. What was fixed? Here's the list below:

Purification jars in the first Encomium Chamber now show the correct dialog. Duruduru: Sacever's Purification quest used to not be signified as complete in the Quest Log. Now fixed.

Side Quest: Creepy Doll's quest text in the Quest Log was all over the place. Now fixed. Duruduru: The mummy books in the Treasure Chamber used to display some values in a non-comprehensive way. They were re-phrased and now are a bit more clear.

Stepping back from the Broom Gang troop battle in Forgotten Forest and Haunted Tower used to freeze the game. Now fixed. Unknown Tower: Carnite and Indigo Circles were a bit off. They have now been fixed.

Left room on Pandemonium Edifice 9 contained two Golden Bones by mistake. That leads to wrong point counting by Doctor Gertrude at the end of the game. Now fixed. Graveville: Soul purification in the furthermost grave can now be done normally, without the need to interact with the candle.

The changes below may not be available for your savefile due to how RPGMaker works. They will be applied to every new game you start though.

Rover's Charge skill was nerfed a bit and is fixed to actually hit one enemy, as intended System: Rover's Basilisk Armor can now be equipped by him normally.

The game should update automatically. If it doesn't, chack on it in your libary and click on the "Update" button or right-click on the game in the library and click Validate Files.

Special thanks to user Euphoniac for the bug reports! I really appreciate it!