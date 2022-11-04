Dev Diary #248 Take on Tik Tok

Hello, fellow Ylanders,

We have been conquering quite a few social media sites. Facebook, Instagram, Twitch... But one contender was missing. Well no more... We have launched our TikTok.

[url=https://www.tiktok.com/@ylandsgame]Our TikTok

[/url]

You can find funny Ylands-style takes on vines and memes, ridiculous bugs, or different builds/trailer videos. TikTok allows us to show you a bit different and perhaps a sillier page of our game.

For example, you can find the "Hi, I'm Renata bliss your freestyle dance teacher" Ylands version there. We also prepared quick building videos for inspiration. Or just get immersed in a special version of our trailer from 2021. There's much more in store for our TikTok in the future. And I have to say that I'm having so much fun creating the videos. It is a space where you can let your imagination and humor go wild.

The short video format is easy to follow to see what's new and hilarious in our game. So don't forget to subscribe! And tell us what else would you like to see there?

Stay classy...

And see you on our TikTok!

Anna - Community Manager