Welcome to new event in Shelter69!

Hey there, Overseer

Your overall well-being is important. This time your sweet girls will teach you more about nutrition. Some lessons might have a deeper meaning ;)

Feast Your Eyes everyone!

Sneak Peak:

Complete tasks and unlock rewards and sexy story scenes. Remember to spend event points for bonus rewards in the shop, too! Keep an eye for tasks which let you skip several steps ahead to complete the event faster!

