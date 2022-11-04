 Skip to content

Shelter 69 update for 4 November 2022

Feast Your Eyes

Shelter 69 update for 4 November 2022

Feast Your Eyes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Welcome to new event in Shelter69!

Hey there, Overseer
Your overall well-being is important. This time your sweet girls will teach you more about nutrition. Some lessons might have a deeper meaning ;)
Feast Your Eyes everyone!

Sneak Peak:

Complete tasks and unlock rewards and sexy story scenes. Remember to spend event points for bonus rewards in the shop, too! Keep an eye for tasks which let you skip several steps ahead to complete the event faster!

