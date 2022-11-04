AGAIN! Halloween for a bit longer! (free skins again)

Really, I'm sorry, I miscounted and the Halloween event this year was 17 days long instead of 18. I miscounted the number of days to expect.

Some players didn't get the limited skins and logged in on the 31st, so we're extending the event by a few days! (next year it will be good, I promise)

To give everyone a chance to get the skins, you have until November 5th to launch the game and get your prizes!

More info here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1575870/view/3318614513092435453

Additions:

-Added a pumpkin trophy

[Other fixes:[/b]

-The generator has collisions on the oil platform again

-The generator causes damage again