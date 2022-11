Word will be released in a few minutes :)

If you encounter adjacent quotation marks ( '" or ''" ) , it is difficult to decide (in the moment) which character to type.

Short answer, this typically consists of one or more ' followed by one "

This usually happens at the end of a quote which contains one or more quotes; there will be one or more closing ' with a final closing " so just remember to enter single quote first and double quote last :)

