Last edited 4 November 2022 – 12:06:07 UTC

This week we've added the Cirum medium ship! It's a tanky and slow medium ship with a unique design that sports 4 weapon hardpoints and two module slots.

We've also Re-Added a reworked DeepSpace map and added our first iteration of achievements to the game!