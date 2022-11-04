1、New open function: after building the general's housing, in the non-going out general will get extra experience every hour
2、New open function: personnel in housing cleanliness needs, need to build bathhouse to solve the cleanliness needs in a certain area
3、New open function: generals in the base facilities will gain additional experience every hour.
4、Modified the model of tank number two
5、Modified some bugs of bombing
6、Modified the battlefield exit rules: exit from the battlefield, the controlled corps will directly withdraw from the battle
Heavyarms Assemble: WWII Playtest update for 4 November 2022
November 4, 2022 Update
