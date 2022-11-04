 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heavyarms Assemble: WWII Playtest update for 4 November 2022

November 4, 2022 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9869509 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1、New open function: after building the general's housing, in the non-going out general will get extra experience every hour
2、New open function: personnel in housing cleanliness needs, need to build bathhouse to solve the cleanliness needs in a certain area
3、New open function: generals in the base facilities will gain additional experience every hour.
4、Modified the model of tank number two
5、Modified some bugs of bombing
6、Modified the battlefield exit rules: exit from the battlefield, the controlled corps will directly withdraw from the battle

Changed files in this update

Depot 2131591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link