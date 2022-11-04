Patch 1.0.2

Hey everyone! Smaller update today with the anticipated Teams update! This patch also includes the ability to have races with split tracks as the split checkpoints feature is now added too.

Along with that there some minor changes, the ability to change the marble UI scale and opacity and to automatically export race results!

Teams

You can now create and set up teams! A team can consist of unlimited marbles and a marble can be in one team max. When editing spawners you can now instantly add a whole team to it. Allowing for quickly adding lots of marbles.





Split Checkpoints

The new split checkpoints feature allows you to link 2 or more checkpoints to each other. When a marble passes through the checkpoint it will count the linked checkpoints as passed as well. Using this you can now set up a race with split tracks!

Patch Notes

Added the ability to have split checkpoints for split races

Added marble teams

Added the ability to change the size & opacity of marble names above the marbles

Added the ability to have the race results to be auto-exported as a CSV file

Non-custom marbles now start at 1

Fixed an issue where marbles who got deleted after finishing would still count as DNF.

November & December

The rest of the year will be dedicated to working on the upcoming DLC. So stay tuned!

As always thank you all for the continuous support!

Rinke

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1491340/Marble_World/