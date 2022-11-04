 Skip to content

Wild Terra 2: New Lands update for 4 November 2022

Update 2.2.324. Church Dungeon improvement, Optimization

Wild Terra 2: New Lands update for 4 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update, we have improved the church, added new godsends and increased the overall reward. Added a statue of the Kings in the center of Hartfurt. Part of the graphics optimization has been done.

Update 2.2.324. Changelog

  • Added a statue in the center of Hartfurt in honor of the Kings, when interacting, you will see a list of feudal characters with the King pack.
Church:
  • Plague Rat Tail can now be obtained from the corpses of plague rats.
  • Godsends have been added to the church (including three new ones, some will require Identification).
  • Updated decor in the church rooms.
  • The exit in the final room is made more visible (torches of a different color).
  • Fixed a bug with passing through the walls in the common room.
Improvements and optimization:
  • Improved the speed of monsters and pets in accordance with the speed of the player.
  • Now, when opening the split window, the quantity input field is highlighted and you can immediately write the exact quantity with the keyboard.
  • Updated and optimized graphics of some buildings.
  • Added experimental memory cleaning and vegetation loading.
  • Improved graphics quality profiles (Ultra now uses the maximum, while High and Normal are slightly better optimized).
  • Optimized textures that took up a lot of memory.
Fixes:
  • Fixed a bug due to which quests to kill groups of monsters were counted regardless of difficulty.
  • Terrain textures no longer lose sharpness in the corners of the screen.
  • Fixed application of the Infection effect from an exotic helmet.

