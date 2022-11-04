Update 2.2.324. Church Dungeon improvement, Optimization

In this update, we have improved the church, added new godsends and increased the overall reward. Added a statue of the Kings in the center of Hartfurt. Part of the graphics optimization has been done.
Update 2.2.324. Changelog
- Added a statue in the center of Hartfurt in honor of the Kings, when interacting, you will see a list of feudal characters with the King pack.
Church:
- Plague Rat Tail can now be obtained from the corpses of plague rats.
- Godsends have been added to the church (including three new ones, some will require Identification).
- Updated decor in the church rooms.
- The exit in the final room is made more visible (torches of a different color).
- Fixed a bug with passing through the walls in the common room.
Improvements and optimization:
- Improved the speed of monsters and pets in accordance with the speed of the player.
- Now, when opening the split window, the quantity input field is highlighted and you can immediately write the exact quantity with the keyboard.
- Updated and optimized graphics of some buildings.
- Added experimental memory cleaning and vegetation loading.
- Improved graphics quality profiles (Ultra now uses the maximum, while High and Normal are slightly better optimized).
- Optimized textures that took up a lot of memory.
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug due to which quests to kill groups of monsters were counted regardless of difficulty.
- Terrain textures no longer lose sharpness in the corners of the screen.
- Fixed application of the Infection effect from an exotic helmet.
