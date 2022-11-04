Update 2.2.324. Church Dungeon improvement, Optimization

In this update, we have improved the church, added new godsends and increased the overall reward. Added a statue of the Kings in the center of Hartfurt. Part of the graphics optimization has been done.

Wild Terra 2 on Steam:

Thank you very much for your support. Thanks to you, the game gets better with every update!

Added a statue in the center of Hartfurt in honor of the Kings, when interacting, you will see a list of feudal characters with the King pack.

Church:

Plague Rat Tail can now be obtained from the corpses of plague rats.

Godsends have been added to the church (including three new ones, some will require Identification).

Updated decor in the church rooms.

The exit in the final room is made more visible (torches of a different color).

Fixed a bug with passing through the walls in the common room.

Improvements and optimization:

Improved the speed of monsters and pets in accordance with the speed of the player.

Now, when opening the split window, the quantity input field is highlighted and you can immediately write the exact quantity with the keyboard.

Updated and optimized graphics of some buildings.

Added experimental memory cleaning and vegetation loading.

Improved graphics quality profiles (Ultra now uses the maximum, while High and Normal are slightly better optimized).

Optimized textures that took up a lot of memory.

Fixes: