Patch Notes – November 4

Hello,
Here are today’s fixes! We look forward to your feedback in reviews, discussions, and our Discord.
Note: Please update your game to the latest. Otherwise, players of different versions cannot see each other’s rooms in multiplayer mode.
- Fixed a process issue in the latest 2 coop maps.
- Fixed the issue that sometimes the Traveling Merchant disappears in coop maps.
- Fixed an issue about Lancer’s attack.
- Fixed an issue about mouse pointer error when exiting from Sandbox.
- Lock attack does not target siege equipment, but its operating units.
- Adjusted throwing axe’s gravity parameters. The axe can hit units 4 to 5 tiles ahead.
- Increased Healing Potion’s effect radius to 2.5m, about 2 tiles.
- Increased Grenade’s damage to 1000, which can instantly kill all default units except Giant. Even heavy units can only withstand 2 Grenade attacks.
- When in possession as Spearmen, its attack has no penetration effect.
- Fixed an issue about unit scars in multiplayer mode.
- Added level-up function to Throwing Axe skills. The axe’s damage is affected by the unit’s attack.
- Added a new skill to Flail. Activate the skill to create a pitfall sustaining for 60s. Units triggering the pitfall cannot move or attack.
- Increased Catapult and Ballista’s health from 4000 to 10000.
- Decreased Catapult’s damage upon buildings from 4000 to 2500.
- Increased 3 different sized Battering Rams’ health to 5000/10000/20000.
- Decreased Axemen commander’s health from 200 to 100.
- Decreased Spearmen commander’s health from 200 to 150.
- Decreased Tent’s price from 450 to 300.
- Decreased Fire Bomb’s damage from 200/300/400 to 100/200/300.
- Increase Bowmen’s upgrade spend to 800.
Changed files in this update