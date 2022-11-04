 Skip to content

Extremely Realistic Siege Warfare Simulator update for 4 November 2022

Patch Notes – November 4

Here are today’s fixes! We look forward to your feedback in reviews, discussions, and our Discord.

Note: Please update your game to the latest. Otherwise, players of different versions cannot see each other’s rooms in multiplayer mode.

  • Fixed a process issue in the latest 2 coop maps.
  • Fixed the issue that sometimes the Traveling Merchant disappears in coop maps.
  • Fixed an issue about Lancer’s attack.
  • Fixed an issue about mouse pointer error when exiting from Sandbox.
  • Lock attack does not target siege equipment, but its operating units.
  • Adjusted throwing axe’s gravity parameters. The axe can hit units 4 to 5 tiles ahead.
  • Increased Healing Potion’s effect radius to 2.5m, about 2 tiles.
  • Increased Grenade’s damage to 1000, which can instantly kill all default units except Giant. Even heavy units can only withstand 2 Grenade attacks.
  • When in possession as Spearmen, its attack has no penetration effect.
  • Fixed an issue about unit scars in multiplayer mode.
  • Added level-up function to Throwing Axe skills. The axe’s damage is affected by the unit’s attack.
  • Added a new skill to Flail. Activate the skill to create a pitfall sustaining for 60s. Units triggering the pitfall cannot move or attack.
  • Increased Catapult and Ballista’s health from 4000 to 10000.
  • Decreased Catapult’s damage upon buildings from 4000 to 2500.
  • Increased 3 different sized Battering Rams’ health to 5000/10000/20000.
  • Decreased Axemen commander’s health from 200 to 100.
  • Decreased Spearmen commander’s health from 200 to 150.
  • Decreased Tent’s price from 450 to 300.
  • Decreased Fire Bomb’s damage from 200/300/400 to 100/200/300.
  • Increase Bowmen’s upgrade spend to 800.

