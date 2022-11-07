[v1.16.0] Added a feature to display model height

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.

VRoid Studio v1.16.0 update concerns the following:



■ New features

Added a feature to display model height



■ Fixes

Fixed and integrated an issue in some parameters that occurred with the following combinations: Fixed an issue in which some parameters of Necktie and String Tie patterns were not displayed correctly when creating new patterns in categories other than Neck Accessories. Fixed an issue in which some parameters of Bodysuit patterns were not displayed correctly when creating new patterns in categories other than Inner Tops.





We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates.



