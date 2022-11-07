 Skip to content

VRoid Studio update for 7 November 2022

[v1.16.0] Added a feature to display model height

Build 9869270

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.
VRoid Studio v1.16.0 update concerns the following:
 
■ New features

  • Added a feature to display model height

 
■ Fixes

  • Fixed and integrated an issue in some parameters that occurred with the following combinations:

    • Fixed an issue in which some parameters of Necktie and String Tie patterns were not displayed correctly when creating new patterns in categories other than Neck Accessories.
    • Fixed an issue in which some parameters of Bodysuit patterns were not displayed correctly when creating new patterns in categories other than Inner Tops.

 
We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates. Thank you for your continued support.
  

New feature to display model height

Fixed parameter display
Necktie patterns

String Tie patterns

Bodysuit patterns

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1486351
Mac Depot 1486352
