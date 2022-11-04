Patch Notes - Alpha 1.20.1 (Hot Fix)

Hello all,

We've released a hotfix (Alpha 1.20.1) to our default branch on Steam. You can find our patch notes below. Please report bugs and issues in game using the F1 menu. In case you missed it, the full v1.20 update can be viewed here.

Patch Notes - Alpha v1.20.1 (Hot Fix)

Fix for some players getting stuck at 'Loading Loot & AI' when hosting a server themselves.

Time persistence turned off by default when creating a world. (Temporary solution to make servers start at 9am)

Lower ram usage on the server.

Smaller server files size.

Faster load times for server.

