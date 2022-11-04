 Skip to content

Deep Rock Galactic update for 4 November 2022

SEASON 03: PATCH 01

Share · View all patches · Build 9869122 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Miners,

We couldn’t leave you for the weekend, without a couple of fixes to people being stuck in assignments, crash fixes and a small change to make Point Extraction, less of a Constantly-Spawning-Enemies-Murder-Simulator3.0

With Love,
The Ghost Ship Crew

— PATCH NOTES —
  • Reduced the possible max amount of Contagion spikes in missions with Lithophage Warning from 4 to 3.
  • Fixed a “bug” in the Point Extraction enemy spawning that resulted in constant waves
  • Fixed a bug that caused players who had started the assignment Breach the Core, before unlocking the Industrial Sabotage Mission to be locked in the assignment after changing to Season 03.
  • Fixed that Lithophage Warning and Description were not marked to be translatable
  • Fixed a crash related to cooking grenades
  • Fixed a crash related to late-joining Lithophage Warning missions
  • Fixed some misc crashes

