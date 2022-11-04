SEASON 03: PATCH 01

Hello Miners,
We couldn’t leave you for the weekend, without a couple of fixes to people being stuck in assignments, crash fixes and a small change to make Point Extraction, less of a Constantly-Spawning-Enemies-Murder-Simulator3.0
With Love,
The Ghost Ship Crew
— PATCH NOTES —
- Reduced the possible max amount of Contagion spikes in missions with Lithophage Warning from 4 to 3.
- Fixed a “bug” in the Point Extraction enemy spawning that resulted in constant waves
- Fixed a bug that caused players who had started the assignment Breach the Core, before unlocking the Industrial Sabotage Mission to be locked in the assignment after changing to Season 03.
- Fixed that Lithophage Warning and Description were not marked to be translatable
- Fixed a crash related to cooking grenades
- Fixed a crash related to late-joining Lithophage Warning missions
- Fixed some misc crashes
