 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TNTODION update for 4 November 2022

The second chapter is out!

Share · View all patches · Build 9869072 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

Surely you have been waiting for the second chapter of our game! We tried our best to release the game much faster so that you can play it soon. I hope we won't disappoint you!

ːsteamthumbsupː Yours, FEDYA CLAPTON inc.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1878051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link