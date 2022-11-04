Update 1.3.11

Dear Mechanics,
We are reverting the halloween changes with patch, together with fix of few bugs. Enjoy!
1.3.11
Modified:
- Reverted changes from Halloween 2022
Fixed:
- LittleWillie666 - There was no picture of the tank
- Entering Examine mode or Tank Interior while in the workshop, and entering immediately Test Drive tank is still in that mode
- M4A3E8 Sherman - Right loader hatch and pistol port are opening to the wrong side
Improved:
- IS-2 shop icons
Thanks and have a good one!
DeGenerals
