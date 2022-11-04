Update 1.3.11

Share · View all patches · Build 9869061 · Last edited 4 November 2022 – 14:46:05 UTC by Wendy

Dear Mechanics,

We are reverting the halloween changes with patch, together with fix of few bugs. Enjoy!

1.3.11

Modified:

Reverted changes from Halloween 2022

Fixed:

LittleWillie666 - There was no picture of the tank

Entering Examine mode or Tank Interior while in the workshop, and entering immediately Test Drive tank is still in that mode

M4A3E8 Sherman - Right loader hatch and pistol port are opening to the wrong side

Improved:

IS-2 shop icons

Thanks and have a good one!

DeGenerals



