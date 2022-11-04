Berserker Update of Lost in Fantaland

It was a fundamental update, with the Berserker character added.



Berserker is a branch class of Warrior, and shares some of Hero's cards and Artifacts, but it also has some unique gameplay features. Berserker is an extremely aggressive warrior with good offensive capabilities. You need to manage HP carefully and use Fury to deal much damage to the enemies. You can try various builds such as low-health build and self-sacrificing build. It can be more challenging and thrilling than playing as Hero.

What's New:

Features related to the new character Berserker

a) Cards:



b) Artifacts:

Some new Warrior cards.



A Reset Battle button has been added to the upper-right corner of the battle panel. Need to upgrade the number of battle resetting attempts in a single game at the Soul Orb Shop.

Enemy info panel: Highlights the current action; displays actions such as defending and waiting.

New achievements



踩中移动机关时的音效

Content Changes:

Changes in cards:

Changed Charging Slash 's rules for escape.

's rules for escape. Changed the effect of Craze to: Draw one card. The AP costs of all cards in your hand become randomized. Then choose 1 card to exhaust together with this card (cancellable).

to: Draw one card. The AP costs of all cards in your hand become randomized. Then choose 1 card to exhaust together with this card (cancellable). Reduced the effect of Beast Armor by 1.

by 1. Enhanced Bloodthirsty. When it's upgraded, Max HP+1 permanently.

Changes in statuses:

Added an effect to Stabbed: When hit by Throwing Knife again, take extra damage.

Changes in Artifacts:

Effects of Hero's Sword and Hero's Shield+1.

Other:

Reduced damage dealt by the loose stone pillar in Chapter II by 2.

Reduced the range of all parabola-type ranged enemies to 3 grids.

Reduced damage of Icicle Golem's Ice Dart by 2.

Traps are always visible in tall grass.

Optimize tutorial.

Fixes:

In the statistics screen, some upgraded cards displayed hover text of their basic versions.

Brewing might fail to take effect when used with Piled Defense and played in certain orders.

Corrected some translations.

Fixed some other bugs.

Crashes fixed.

Incorrectly translated words and wrong numbers.

A bunch of bugs and suggestions provided by BlackDragonMagician.