Ultimate Update

MineRalph is the best it has ever been, and is ready to roll once again - this time with friends.

We are bringing a bunch of features and a big $1000 competition!

Local Multiplayer

Grab up to 15 friends for local co-op multiplayer, only the number of USB ports in your PC is the limit. You can also play it online with Steam Remote Play up to 4 players. Help each other to reach new heights by jumping on each other, or push them over the edge to their death.

Replays and Ghosts

You can now revisit your amazing play or see how the f*** Dave on the leaderboard was able to score 4 seconds on your time. Your best run is being saved for every level.

If you're more into the neck n' neck action, then you can challenge another players' highscores to run as a ghost while you play. You can even challenge 4 ghost at the same time.

Medals

Every level have gotten carefully tuned medals for you to achieve by either dying as few times as possible or going fast. Can you grab 33 gold medals?

Skins

The pink loveable rock has gotten a new look, a bunch of new looks actually. Unlock 40+ skins through various achievements and secrets, and show them off in your replays or in multiplayer action. If you want to be bootleg Super "R"ario no one can stop you.

Bugs and tweaks

Beside the main features we have tweaked some of the more annoying levels to feel better, as well as crunched a bunch of bugs. Building an even better experience!

$1000 Dollar competition!

Coming with this release is also a $1000 speedrun competition. Every level has a bounty, as well as a full run competition. Read more on chopchopgames.dk/speedrun/

Nerfed price

We want everyone to be able to enjoy MineRalph so we are permanently reducing the price down to $9.99 as well as launching this update with a big sale.

Thank you!

A big thanks to our dedicated discord community for playing our game and suggesting all kinds of improvements. You help make the game great!