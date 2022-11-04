Master of Omens: Changelog 0.99.0.21

Share · View all patches · Build 9868773 · Last edited 4 November 2022 – 15:06:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello Heroes!

You will find below the new changes we bring to The Last Spell:

BALANCING

Magic Scepter

Base DMG at Level 0: 80-106 to 72-98

Magic Bash (Skill 1):

Uses per turn: 4 to 3

Momentum: 25% to 15%

Wind Walk (Skill 2):

Range: 1-5 to 1-3

Shocking Touch (Skill 3):

Base DMG multiplier: 1.2 to 0.8

Hammer of Faith (Skill 4):

Base DMG multiplier: 0.7 to 1.1

Range: 1-2 to 1-3

Uses per turn: 2 to 1

Propagation bounces: 5 to 6

Perks

“Flexibility”, “Don’t Panic” and “Proximity Shot” descriptions have been modified to be more accurate: It now says “Total Damage” instead of “Damage”.

Note: “Damage” is the name given to the hero attribute that multiplies the base damage of an attack, while “Total Damage” is a separate multiplier value applied to the whole damage calculation.

Contamination

When applying Debuff to a unit, also apply Contagion (1 turn).

NOW: Unlocks the Contamination skill, allowing you to apply Contagion to the target.

Contamination:

Range: 1-9

Targets: 1

Limit per turn: 2

Effects: Contagion (2 turns).

Bully

When attacking a unit affected by 2 different types of negative alteration, the attack gets:

Guaranteed critical hit

-30% Damage

NOW: When attacking a unit, for each negative alteration of different type they are affected by, the attack gets:

-15% Critical Power

+25% Critical Chance

Big Game Hunter

When attacking an enemy with 600 or more max Health, the attack gets:

3% of the target’s max Health as bonus damage.

NOW: When attacking an enemy with at least 600 max Health, the attack gets:

+20% Total Damage, increased by 2% every additional 120 max Health, up to 50%

BUG FIXES

Fixed the bug when the Elderlicht boss was stuck in phase continuing to cast their spell even when all the Souls Vessels were turned off.

The description of the Gold mine upgrade is now displayed correctly

Also, there is an unresolved bug we are aware of when using Omen of the Engineer or Omen of the Trapper:

With Omen of the Engineer , Ballista upgraded skill can hit buildings with its secondary effect.

, Ballista upgraded skill can hit buildings with its secondary effect. With Omen of the Trapper, Damage Trap upgraded skill can hit buildings with its secondary effect.

