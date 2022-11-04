The Past Within - Patch update

Over the past two days, we’ve received an overwhelming amount of feedback and appreciation for our latest game. We’re working hard to respond to everyone and address the issues that some of you have found. With today's update, we bring you an even smoother version of The Past Within! In the patch notes below you can read more about what we’ve improved.

If you haven’t left a review yet, please consider taking a moment to share your experience with us. We couldn’t do this without your invaluable help!

Oh and if you’ve been wondering what’s going on with those mysterious broadcasts on Steam and Youtube, a lot of people have been puzzling together with the contents of these videos in our Discord! If you’re curious to learn more or get involved with the theory-crafting, we hope to see you there soon.

Patch Notes 7.1.0.0