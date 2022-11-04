2022.11.4update

・Slightly changed the arrangement of shortcut keys

・When using turn pass or auto turn, instead of doing nothing

I decided to automatically implement the "money policy"

・Implemented the transfer of a senior vassal (territorial change)

・Even if you are a senior vassal (lord of the country), you can now set it as a magistrate.

・Implemented the suggestion "change destination" while on the move

・Adopted battle (new) as the battle system that is normally used, and changed the button layout (the old version was also retained for the time being).

・Expand the horizontal hex by 2 squares in battle

・Implement rain effect in battle

・Implement guns in battle

・Implement the ability “Overall command” in battle

・Implement auto battle in battle

・At the start of the game, the difficulty level for each faction (assuming daimyo play) is now displayed.

Removed the personnel adjustment button

・When a vassal tried to assassinate a daimyo and uncovered the culprit (vassal), he did not flag the vassal for betrayal, so this has been fixed.

・Other minor fixes