Repentance Update 1.7.9 Changelog and G-G-G-Fuel!!!

G-G-G-G-G-FUEL!



It's me, [Tyrone](twitter.com/tyronerodriguez); I've logged into the Steam backend to give you an update on, um, the 1.7.9 update.

Welcome to the long-time-coming Repentance update!

Below you'll find probably the single biggest update since its release! Highly recommend you scan through below to see what's been updated, changed and improved.

Some highlights include: C Section fetuses now only deal 75% damage every 10 frames Lil Dumpy now has a secondary, larger detection radius that can cause it to randomly trigger from nearby enemy projectiles.

Glowing Hourglass no cooldown, but can only be used three times per floor . Increased the cooldown of D10 to 2 (from 1). It now devolves enemies instead of replacing them randomly.

Cain's Other Eye now follows Isaac and copies all tear modifiers/stats, but shoots in random directions and has -25% reduced damage. Bum Friend can now give batteries/items from the Beggar pool. My favorite--The Black Bean now causes multiple farts in quick succession and leaves poisonous gas clouds

Added the following:

C Section to the Ultra Secret room pool

Mom's Ring to the Old Chest pool

Epic Fetus to the treasure pool (at very low weight)

Glowing Hourglass to the Greed mode treasure pool

Ouija Board to the Greed mode devil pool

Breath of Life to the Greed mode angel pool

Greed mode button won't deal damage in Lost form, some less useful items, trinkets and cards in Greed mode, such as The Moon, are fixed. Ultra Greed won't get stuck in his dash state forever when his movement is blocked by certain objects.

Buuuuuuuut! There's MORE!

By the time you read this, it'll be Friday November 4th 2022. Which means it's officially G-Fuel Day! The Repentance team has put together the sweetest piece of daily runs since, well, since that poop and fart themed one. YOU KNOW WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT.

So tons of amazing stuff below, but PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE play today's daily seed, playable starting 3AM PST.

The guys really put in a lot of effort to make it A-mazing. Edmund is even considering naming his next child gfuel--we've also discussed renaming Vinh into Le Gfuel as well. Don't want to spoil, you need to play it. Have fun this weekend!

Repentance 1.7.9

Changes

C Section fetuses now only deal 75% damage every 10 frames (from 100% damage every 8 frames)

Lil Dumpy now has a secondary, larger detection radius that can cause it to randomly trigger from nearby enemy projectiles

Glowing Hourglass no longer has a cooldown, but can only be used three times per floor (at which point it temporarily functions as the regular Hourglass)

Increased the cooldown of D10 to 2 (from 1). It now ΓÇ£devolvesΓÇ¥ enemies instead of replacing them with a random enemy

Cain's Other Eye now follows Isaac and copies all tear modifiers/stats, but shoots in random cardinal directions and has -25% reduced damage

Bum Friend can now give batteries and items from the Beggar pool

The Black Bean now causes multiple farts in quick succession and leaves poisonous gas clouds

20/20 now only decreases damage by -20% (from -25%)

Isaac's Tears now has an added +5 damage bonus applied to the tears

Sticky Bombs now cause white creep to splash on the ground, slowing enemies

Breath of Life now takes less time to activate and recharge. Upon blocking damage with perfect timing, it will release holy beams in four directions (similar to Salvation) and grant a brief shield effect

Athame no longer creates a black ring on damage taken, instead it adds a chance for the ring to spawn around killed enemies (scales with luck)

Betrayal no longer charms all enemies on damage taken, it now allows enemy projectiles to hit other enemies - when an enemy takes damage from an enemy projectile, it will attempt to target the enemy that fired it

My Shadow no longer creates dark chargers on damage taken, instead Isaac's shadow will closely follow him and create temporary dark chargers when enemies come into contact with it

Increased the damage of Lil Brimstone to 3 per tick (from 2.5)

Increased the damage of Shade to 5 per tick (from 2)

Razor Blade and Blood Rights now only cost a half heart after the first usage in a room

Ouija Board now grants a tears up (equal to that of Squeezy)

My Reflection now grants a damage up (equal to that of Death's Touch) and a luck down

Reduced the cooldown of Mom's Pad to 2 (from 3). It now also spawns 1 blue fly on use

Adjusted the cooldown of Blank Card with a few cards

A penny now appears in all curse rooms when in possession of Voodoo Head

Cube Baby can now be launched by melee attacks

The Bag of Crafting can no longer be crafted

Saturnus tears no longer damage grid entities (such as poop and TNT barrels)

Items spawned from chests can now be safely picked up in the Death Certificate area

Removed a redundant range increase from Crown of Light (it used to counteract the shot speed decrease)

Reduced the devil price of Sacrificial Altar to 1 heart- Increased the average amount of items available for purchase in devil rooms

Added Backstabber to the devil room pool

Added Book of Revelations, Stigmata, Jesus Juice and Purity to the angel room pool (they were previously only there in Greed mode)

Added C Section to the Ultra Secret room pool

Added Mom's Ring to the Old Chest pool

Added Epic Fetus to the treasure pool (at very low weight)

Added Glowing Hourglass to the Greed mode treasure pool

Added Ouija Board to the Greed mode devil pool

Added Breath of Life to the Greed mode angel pool

Moved Mom's Key from the Greed mode silver treasure pool to the Greed mode shop pool

Tainted Bethany can now use her blood charges to place bombs when in possession of Blood Bombs

Mom's Toenail now drops a foot every 20 seconds (previously every 2 minutes), with further reduced time for the doubled/golden variants

Duct Tape now affects delayed following familiars (such as Multidimensional Baby and Shade)

Cracked Dice now has a chance to trigger the D10 effect

Shot speed up/down is now considered a minor pill effect, meaning other stat modifying pill effects are slightly more likely to appear instead

The shop is now offering a discount on a variety of active items

Ultra secret rooms can no longer generate near curse rooms (this fixes a rare softlock caused by using The Moon? in certain floor layouts)

Portals, Purgatory cracks and buttons now always render above water to aid in visibility

Rooms containing Suction Pitfalls in the Scarred Womb can no longer be bloody

Reduced the damage enemy Brimstone lasers deal to other enemies to 11 per tick (from 22)

Increased the health of Blastocyst's largest form to 300 (from 190)

Increased the health of The Hollow's segments to 26 (from 22)

Hangers can now be champions

Needles and Pasties can no longer be champions

The Stars and Joker cards can now show up in Greed mode

Baby Plum, Bumbino, The Pile and Reap Creep are now locked behind the ΓÇ£Something wicked this way comes+!ΓÇ¥ achievement

Added game over portraits for spiked chests, spiked rocks, Hell Game, Confessional, buckets, mushrooms, polyps and the Mausoleum entrance

Added attack sound effects for Bob's Rotten Head, The Candle and Red Candle

Added feedback for actives with a timed recharge being ready to use

Added more golden/doubled trinket effects

Added a few more coop babies

Added even more new room layouts and updated various existing layouts (note that resuming a saved run from before this update may result in temporarily broken maps/rooms)

Updated a few boss champion sprites

Updated the sprite for Breath of Life

Updated the ΓÇ£giantbookΓÇ¥ animations

Updated various item qualities

Added French language support

Updated localization files

Fixes

Fixed the button in Greed mode dealing damage when in Lost form (from Soul of the Lost or when playing as Tainted Jacob)

Fixed a few useless items, trinkets and cards appearing in Greed mode (such as The Moon?)

Fixed Ultra Greed getting stuck in his dash state forever when his movement is blocked by certain objects (his dash now automatically ends after 3 seconds)

Fixed Dangle and Turdlings not being locked behind the ΓÇ£Something wicked this way comes!ΓÇ¥ achievement

Fixed Cube Baby sometimes flying in the wrong direction when thrown with Mom's Bracelet

Fixed an issue with Multidimensional Baby that could cause laser items to damage Isaac when changing rooms

Fixed Esau's items becoming dormant when using a revival item that changes character

Fixed the Forgotten's Brimstone balls not dealing increased damage against enemies affected by Brimstone curse

Fixed the Forgotten losing his deal chance when losing a bone heart to a curse room door or similar damage sources

Fixed rotten hearts and broken hearts getting removed from the Forgotten's inactive form when saving and resuming a run

Fixed Tainted Forgotten's soul and Tainted Lazarus' hologram being able to exceed the movement speed cap

Fixed Tainted Lazarus' hologram being vulnerable to damage from certain sources

Fixed a crash caused by using a pill after using The Fool? with Echo Chamber

Fixed a crash caused by using R Key with Broken Remote

Fixed a crash caused by too many knives passing through Multidimensional Baby at once

Fixed rewards from the Suicide King card not being seeded

Fixed enemy kills in the current room not giving score after using the D10

Fixed being able to go beyond the intended goal of a daily challenge using the crawlspace out of bounds teleport into the Error room

Fixed using Forget Me Now while picking up another active item with the Schoolbag causing the other active item to be consumed instead

Fixed items with variable charge time (such as D Infinity) not always having the expected amount of charge when dropped and picked back up

Fixed 120 Volt attacking perma-charmed enemies

Fixed Adrenaline's damage bonus not updating when losing a bone heart from damage

Fixed a rare case where Vasculitis would spawn a hostile fire when killing a burning enemy

Fixed Friend Finder allies being duplicated when saving/resuming as Jacob & Esau or Tainted Forgotten

Fixed win streaks being cleared and not being able to save/resume a run after being revived by Mysterious Paper

Fixed Bumbino rarely getting teleported to an invalid position after being suplexed

Fixed Siren attempting to take control of Star of Bethlehem and causing damage from an invisible source

Fixed Tuff Twins being able to pass through rocks when being pulled by certain item effects

Fixed Vis Versa's brimstone beam not always using the correct color in challenge rooms

Fixed an issue with pink champion Haunt's death animation

Fixed champion Flaming Hoppers not using their proper champion sprites

Fixed certain champion enemies (such as Globins) not using the correct body color

Fixed status effect icons not appearing on Meatball, Dark Ball, Rag Man's head and Mega Satan's second phase

Fixed some items with no passive effect being granted by Lemegeton and Cantripped challenge cards

Fixed various items not increasing/decreasing range as much as intended

Fixed Shard of Glass appearing with the Lost's Birthright

Fixed Guppy's Eye not being in the curse room pool

Fixed Chaos not including item pools introduced in Repentance (such as the Planetarium)

Fixed double pennies, nickels and dimes healing Keeper for only half of their intended amount

Fixed rocket bombs exploding on contact with certain types of projectiles

Fixed rocket bombs being slowed down when passing through regular bombs

Fixed Bone Knights receiving more knockback from tears than intended

Fixed minor issues with certain room layouts

Fixed not being able to open the Mausoleum door when playing on the ALM1 GHTY seed

Fixed taking damage when going to the next floor when playing on the D0NT ST0P seed

Modding changes