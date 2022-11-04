Update for November!

Hello everyone!

I have updated the game and I would like to let you know what it is!

Sweet November!

During the month of November, squirrels with very large loads on their backs began to appear near the entrance to your diner.

It appears to be a peddler squirrel.

For all intents and purposes, the package appears to be too big for him!

This is a small in-game event just for November.

Please get the November limited edition recipes and limited edition furniture from him!

(* This squirrel appears at Diner Lv 4 and above)

During this time,

I'd like to thank all of you who have reported bugs or streamed videos on Youtube or Twitch!

I would also like to thank all of you who have written STEAM reviews.

Your wonderful reviews are a great encouragement to development!

If you like "World End Diner" at all, please write a STEAM review.

I would be very happy if you would write a STEAM review.



Thank you to all who enjoy this game.